Cook County property transfers for March 15 to April 3, 2023

Arlington Heights

$725,000; 915 E Euclid Ave., Arlington Heights; Sold on March 17, 2023, by Ravindra Chigurupati to Melissa D Ryan

$525,000; 1535 N Kennicott Ave., Arlington Heights; Sold on March 17, 2023, by Damian Dyrdas to William Boylan

$485,000; 510 W Sigwalt St., Arlington Heights; Sold on March 17, 2023, by Christina T Schacht to Mbm Realty LLC

$480,000; 1804 S Surrey Ridge Drive, Arlington Heights; Sold on March 15, 2023, by Steven W Dehaan to Susan E Hyde

$445,000; 2322 N Champlain St., Arlington Heights; Sold on March 15, 2023, by Lekhayim Venture LLC to Richard B Schultz

$440,000; 720 N Stratford Road, Arlington Heights; Sold on March 17, 2023, by John Mcmahon to Christian E Zambrano

$400,000; 2619 N Ridge Ave., Arlington Heights; Sold on March 17, 2023, by Richard A Motschall to Matthew W Austermuehle

$362,000; 1705 N Yale Ave., Arlington Heights; Sold on March 15, 2023, by Sierocki Trust to Matthew W Miazga

$325,000; 737 W Happfield Drive, Arlington Heights; Sold on March 17, 2023, by Han Woul Yom to Yarimar Objio De Jesus

$325,000; 2922 N Kennicott Ave., Arlington Heights; Sold on March 15, 2023, by Lily Pond LLC R Series to Steven Tarnowski

$260,000; 1514 S Princeton Ave., Arlington Heights; Sold on March 17, 2023, by Savino Trust to Thomas Warren

$246,000; 1322 S New Wilke Rd Unit 2B, Arlington Heights; Sold on March 17, 2023, by Bpc Builders LLC to Valerie L Valenta Camacho

$180,000; 702 E Algonquin Rd Unit K209, Arlington Heights; Sold on March 15, 2023, by Jeanine Armstrong to Rafael Cerna

$147,500; 502 W Miner St Unit 1C, Arlington Heights; Sold on March 17, 2023, by Fischer Family Investments LLC to Bella Investments LLC

Barrington

$550,000; 432 Park Barrington Drive, Barrington; Sold on March 15, 2023, by Alexis Frantz to Catherine Bordelon

$543,000; 650 Hillside Court, Barrington; Sold on March 17, 2023, by Peter R Johnson to Alistair Kirk

$515,000; 993 Georgetowne Lane, Barrington; Sold on April 3, 2023, by Patricia H Milner to Robert Reiff

$440,500; 713 Concord Lane, Barrington; Sold on March 15, 2023, by Goodman Trust to Eric Alan Radtke

$392,000; 59 Timberlake Road, Barrington; Sold on March 29, 2023, by Robert W Larson to Stanley H Kain

$354,000; 203 Skyline Drive, Barrington; Sold on March 17, 2023, by Vandernald Trust to Michael G Zelek

$315,000; 740 Prospect Ave., Barrington; Sold on March 29, 2023, by Carol A Sellner to Roger K Callanan

$259,000; 442 Washington St., Barrington; Sold on March 30, 2023, by Daniel M Rippel to Frank C Pavlik

$238,000; 591 Shorely Drive, Barrington; Sold on April 3, 2023, by Jolie Kostick Stephan to Patricia Milner

Bartlett

$560,000; 1438 Whitefence Road, Bartlett; Sold on March 31, 2023, by Scaletta Trust to Jeffrey Bittner

$389,000; 1741 Portsmith Court, Bartlett; Sold on March 31, 2023, by Mannel Trust to Dawid Maciorowski

$362,000; 1091 Independence Drive, Bartlett; Sold on March 31, 2023, by Rebecca R Heilemann to Stacey Block

$360,500; 1035 W Maplewood Lane, Bartlett; Sold on March 15, 2023, by Kari K Donat to Tomasz G Krol

$259,000; 422 Cromwell Cir Unit 2, Bartlett; Sold on April 3, 2023, by Bryan Bathauer to Arthur Ciesielski

$232,000; 685 Catalpa Lane, Bartlett; Sold on April 3, 2023, by Julie A Heneghan to Larry A Sultan

$205,000; 1261 Humbracht Cir Unit 1, Bartlett; Sold on March 30, 2023, by Joy A Casciaro Trust to Campus Properties LLC

Buffalo Grove

$672,000; 371 Didier Court, Buffalo Grove; Sold on April 3, 2023, by M I Homes Of Chicago LLC to Krishna C Gunturu

$645,000; 367 Didier Court, Buffalo Grove; Sold on March 30, 2023, by M I Homes Of Chicago LLC to Akash Vipani

$462,500; 830 Dorncliff Lane, Buffalo Grove; Sold on March 29, 2023, by David Weidenfeld to Felipe Pinto Da Costa E Silva

$415,000; 230 Stonegate Road, Buffalo Grove; Sold on March 17, 2023, by Greylee Properties LLC to Elizabeth Pentecost

$389,000; 610 Wyngate Lane, Buffalo Grove; Sold on March 31, 2023, by Victoria Kerr to Robert Alexander

$370,000; 1101 Beechwood Road, Buffalo Grove; Sold on March 15, 2023, by Jon D Llaguno to Jake Uribe

$334,500; 479 Banyan Tree Ln Unit 3-1, Buffalo Grove; Sold on March 31, 2023, by Seung Lim Shin to Yanni Zheng

$317,000; 100 Lake Blvd Unit 639, Buffalo Grove; Sold on March 17, 2023, by Lex Elite Renovations LLC to Susan F Kaplan

$293,000; 1233 S Wellington Court, Buffalo Grove; Sold on April 3, 2023, by Xinghua Wang to Robert S Smith

$276,000; 251 Manor Dr Unit 8-6A, Buffalo Grove; Sold on March 31, 2023, by Enact Mortgage Insurance Corp to Ranjeet Kumar

$205,000; 100 Lake Blvd Unit 603, Buffalo Grove; Sold on March 15, 2023, by David D Zimmerman to Gina Chafshino

$160,000; 51 Old Oak Dr Unit 116, Buffalo Grove; Sold on March 17, 2023, by Judicial Sales Corp to Chicago Aquicition Partners LLC

Des Plaines

$730,000; 204 Rand Road, Des Plaines; Sold on March 15, 2023, by Babylon Property Management Ll to Sl Housing LLC

$550,000; 309 Ardmore Road, Des Plaines; Sold on March 15, 2023, by Rzepecki Trust to Wilson Youkhana

$450,000; 834 Center St., Des Plaines; Sold on March 17, 2023, by Brian J Mcdermott to Joe Edwards Mason

$449,000; 280 W Kathleen Drive, Des Plaines; Sold on March 15, 2023, by Gabriel S Zaharia to Askar Talantbek Uulu

$410,000; 23 Nicholas Dr E Unit E, Des Plaines; Sold on March 17, 2023, by Jessica A Sickel to Abdul Raheem Qureshi

$380,000; 2268 Westview Drive, Des Plaines; Sold on March 15, 2023, by James P Hardiman to Daniel J Hardiman

$335,000; 2290 Magnolia St., Des Plaines; Sold on March 15, 2023, by Commercial Windows & Glass Co to Saba Syed

$334,000; 549 N Mount Prospect Road, Des Plaines; Sold on March 15, 2023, by Siddhant S Patel to Michael Joseph Pagatpatan

$289,000; 169 Ashland Ave., Des Plaines; Sold on March 17, 2023, by Daniel A Baptist to Jessica Sampson

$240,000; 516 S 5th Ave., Des Plaines; Sold on March 17, 2023, by Mortgage Trust Hb4 to Walter A Penate

$135,000; 1353 Perry St Unit 2, Des Plaines; Sold on March 17, 2023, by Richard B Lemke Iv to 1353 Perry Street LLC

$115,000; 1279 Harding Ave Unit 2E, Des Plaines; Sold on March 17, 2023, by Marielle Eustace to Icinkhorloo Batnasan

Elk Grove Village

$385,000; 539 E Elk Grove Blvd, Elk Grove Village; Sold on March 17, 2023, by Nicholas Koutsoukos to Jessica L Sexton

$360,000; 1645 Dakota Drive, Elk Grove Village; Sold on March 17, 2023, by Susie K Stenken to Ankit K Shah

$270,000; 601 Crest Ave., Elk Grove Village; Sold on March 15, 2023, by James Heffern to Margaret Kolder

$221,000; 540 Biesterfield Rd Unit B314, Elk Grove Village; Sold on March 17, 2023, by Swearingen Trist to Marilyn Unroe

Hanover Park

$379,000; 7411 Brookside Drive, Hanover Park; Sold on March 15, 2023, by Alfredo Arnel Calimlim to Kevin H Lay

$305,000; 7251 East Ave., Hanover Park; Sold on March 15, 2023, by Eddie Gonzalez to Sam Govea

$275,000; 1653 Linden Ave., Hanover Park; Sold on March 15, 2023, by Brian Slodki to Cesar Jimenez Hernandez

$218,500; 7021 Hawthorne Lane, Hanover Park; Sold on March 15, 2023, by Deutsche Bank Natl Trust Co Tr to Hiten Gardi

$185,000; 2300 Cove Drive, Hanover Park; Sold on March 29, 2023, by Bonnie Jean Vega to Christopher Charles Marston Jr

Hoffman Estates

$550,000; 915 Harmon Blvd, Hoffman Estates; Sold on March 15, 2023, by Phaneendra Adusumilli to Siddhartha Bhaumik

$470,000; 1570 Buckthorn Drive, Hoffman Estates; Sold on March 15, 2023, by Ashok R Narechania to Asisat O King

$343,000; 1610 E Bayside Court, Hoffman Estates; Sold on March 17, 2023, by Pan Ho Seo to Shammiran Aparicio

$111,000; 570 Hill Dr Unit 3-306, Hoffman Estates; Sold on March 17, 2023, by Tammy S Holguin to Kvkinvest Inc

$102,500; 1880 Bonnie Ln Unit 205, Hoffman Estates; Sold on March 15, 2023, by Hsiao C Thio to James Class

Lake Barrington

$315,000; 823 Oak Hill Road, Lake Barrington; Sold on March 30, 2023, by Barry Trust to Joan Mckenzie

Mount Prospect

$650,000; 511 S Owen St., Mount Prospect; Sold on March 15, 2023, by Dean W Laughland to David M Torbeck

$435,000; 2103 W Haven St., Mount Prospect; Sold on March 17, 2023, by Christopher E Polanski to Jeffrey Ocampo

$425,000; 506 S Marina Drive, Mount Prospect; Sold on March 17, 2023, by Virgilio Leone Trust to Lukasz Murzyn

$375,000; 603 E Greenwood Drive, Mount Prospect; Sold on March 17, 2023, by Julita M Urban to Christopher S Pappageorge

$216,000; 958 N Wheeling Road, Mount Prospect; Sold on March 15, 2023, by Thomas H Packard to Gaston Roberto Juarez

$215,000; 1727 W Crystal Ln Unit 511, Mount Prospect; Sold on March 15, 2023, by Marta Zachara to Christopher Webber

North Barrington

$760,000; 198 N Highway 59, North Barrington; Sold on March 30, 2023, by Lucas Dyer to Sarah Flahaven

Palatine

$573,500; 1367 W Deer Court, Palatine; Sold on March 17, 2023, by Deer Park Realty LLC to William G Archibald

$440,000; 813 E Gardenia Lane, Palatine; Sold on March 17, 2023, by Lukasz Poczynek to John R Ragano

$435,000; 31 E Preserve Drive, Palatine; Sold on March 15, 2023, by Twomey Trust to Edith Pauls

$430,000; 1017 E Olde Virginia Road, Palatine; Sold on March 15, 2023, by Alpesh Kumar J Patel to Carlly Ribeiro Gonzalez

$355,000; 915 E Slayton Drive, Palatine; Sold on March 15, 2023, by Michael R Welsh to Serhiy Derevlyak

$328,000; 640 N Quentin Road, Palatine; Sold on March 17, 2023, by Harry L Schoffstall to Jenneth N Collantes

$318,500; 812 W Sandpiper Court, Palatine; Sold on March 15, 2023, by Us Bank Na Trustee to Pessah Properties LLC

$292,500; 229 E Parallel St., Palatine; Sold on March 17, 2023, by Marlia Seredokha to Susan Drehobl

$285,000; 124 W Colfax St Unit 507, Palatine; Sold on March 15, 2023, by Valerie C Murray to Martir Graversen

$240,000; 1046 N Knollwood Drive, Palatine; Sold on March 15, 2023, by Jessica L Sexton to Christopher M Krajewski

$235,000; 206 N Brockway St Unit 13, Palatine; Sold on March 17, 2023, by Tanya Barabasz to Joes Kid LLC

$225,000; 40 W Fern Ct Unit 120, Palatine; Sold on March 15, 2023, by Romeo Trust to Mathew Sanchez

$225,000; 2150 N Coach Rd Unit A-3, Palatine; Sold on March 17, 2023, by Cynthia M Doyle Notzen to David T Fix

$175,500; 1325 N Sterling Ave Unit 215, Palatine; Sold on March 17, 2023, by Dip Biswas to Vincenzo Cairo

$170,000; 909 E Kenilworth Ave Unit 319, Palatine; Sold on March 17, 2023, by Robert J Kraft to Henninger Properties LLC

$120,000; 1275 E Baldwin Ln Unit 101, Palatine; Sold on March 17, 2023, by Dennis M Celaya Jr to Andrew Keres

Prospect Heights

$630,000; 201 S School Lane, Prospect Heights; Sold on March 15, 2023, by Thomas R Hawkinson to Mahtab Dianat

$309,000; 306 N Elmhurst Road, Prospect Heights; Sold on March 15, 2023, by Mark J Peterson to Michael F Connolly

Rolling Meadows

$365,000; 106 Butterfield Court, Rolling Meadows; Sold on March 15, 2023, by Ching Hua Wang to Robert Baum

$335,000; 3709 Rywick Court, Rolling Meadows; Sold on March 15, 2023, by Luis Avalos to Jintian Liu

$320,000; 3600 Owl Drive, Rolling Meadows; Sold on March 15, 2023, by Stillwater Usa LLC to Daniel Geitz

$265,000; 115 Honeysuckle Court, Rolling Meadows; Sold on March 17, 2023, by Julie Ann Riley to Mary Ann Divita

$250,000; 2604 George St., Rolling Meadows; Sold on March 15, 2023, by Winfair Apt LLC to Marie A Wapniarski

$215,000; 5604 Tinder Unit 3, Rolling Meadows; Sold on March 15, 2023, by Manas Shukla to Daniela A Stepaniouk

$155,000; 3335 Kirchoff Rd Unit 4H, Rolling Meadows; Sold on March 15, 2023, by Andres Orrego to Jessica Batio

Roselle

$565,000; 1135 Flamingo Drive, Roselle; Sold on April 3, 2023, by Gusick Trust to Qiaoyan Xu

$507,500; 260 Timberleaf Circle, Roselle; Sold on April 3, 2023, by Timberleaf LLC to Michael S Luschen

$265,000; 1398 Hampshire Court, Roselle; Sold on April 3, 2023, by Cory A Creager to Eric Richmond Grogans

$240,000; 100 N Bokelman St Unit 430, Roselle; Sold on March 29, 2023, by Anthony V Armato to Tiffany Perez

$196,000; 45 Terry Dr Unit A, Roselle; Sold on March 31, 2023, by Eric Mccabe to Amk Apartments LLC

$190,000; 1113 Prescott Dr Unit 2C, Roselle; Sold on March 31, 2023, by Karol A Marcinowski to Olga Dzitkowski

$185,000; 811 Shawnee Trail, Roselle; Sold on March 17, 2023, by Kendall Partners Ltd to Vithalani Inc

$114,500; 746 Prescott Dr Unit 209, Roselle; Sold on April 3, 2023, by Frank Phuong to Antoluca Properties LLC

$114,500; 746 Prescott Dr Unit 208, Roselle; Sold on April 3, 2023, by Frank Phuong to Antoluca Properties LLC

$114,500; 716 Prescott Dr Unit 209, Roselle; Sold on April 3, 2023, by Frank Phoung to Antoluca Properties LLC

Rosemont

$550,000; 6012 N Emerson St., Rosemont; Sold on March 17, 2023, by Joseph Desimone to Matthew Desimone

$175,000; 9620 W Higgins Rd Unit 3G, Rosemont; Sold on March 15, 2023, by Ivaylo Filipov to Nicole Meredith Dubicki

Schaumburg

$550,000; 309 Wyoma Lane, Schaumburg; Sold on March 17, 2023, by Timothy Maggio to Patricia Amador

$500,000; 2248 Venture Drive, Schaumburg; Sold on March 17, 2023, by D R Horton Inc to Kushal Srivastava

$499,000; 2233 Parkside Drive, Schaumburg; Sold on March 17, 2023, by D R Horton Inc to Chuchi Laigo Bumatay

$475,000; 2249 Parkside Drive, Schaumburg; Sold on March 17, 2023, by D R Horton Inc to Chandan Ganpat Kotulkar

$375,000; 429 Wingate Drive, Schaumburg; Sold on March 17, 2023, by William G Protas to Eva Kellogg

$335,000; 510 Timothy Court, Schaumburg; Sold on March 15, 2023, by Chan T Du Trust to In Sook Kim

$315,000; 509 Tadmore Court, Schaumburg; Sold on March 15, 2023, by Wells Fargo Bank to Daniel Depaolis

$251,500; 351 Newgate Ct Unit A2, Schaumburg; Sold on March 15, 2023, by Il Hong Choi to Prashanth Narendra

$234,000; 1306 Pennwood Ct Unit C1, Schaumburg; Sold on March 17, 2023, by Christopher R Sandin to Amilcar Jose Marquez Zambrano

$232,000; 1926 Heron Ave., Schaumburg; Sold on March 17, 2023, by Pearson Trust to Donna Melant

$230,000; 934 Cardiff Court, Schaumburg; Sold on March 17, 2023, by Virgil D Hoff to Christine J Starzynski

$220,000; 300 Glen Leven Ct Unit 300A, Schaumburg; Sold on March 15, 2023, by Mary Ellen Johnson to Sabera Haque

$195,000; 321 Charlotte Ct Unit 3, Schaumburg; Sold on March 17, 2023, by Shirley D Reuss to Bharat Patel

$168,000; 1463 Mercury Dr Unit 112, Schaumburg; Sold on March 17, 2023, by Marcin Czaicki to Andrii Lomaga

$134,500; 75 Kristin Cir Unit 610, Schaumburg; Sold on March 15, 2023, by Hyon H Elsner to Paul Szychinski

$120,000; 215 Barcliffe Lane, Schaumburg; Sold on March 17, 2023, by Terrance R Loula to Grandview Capital LLC

$084,944; 75 Kristin Cir Unit 402, Schaumburg; Sold on March 17, 2023, by Hsbc Bank Usa Na Trustee to Yuan Tian

South Barrington

$385,000; 40 W Penny Road, South Barrington; Sold on March 15, 2023, by Chicago Title Land Trust Co Tr to Rebecca Zitella

Streamwood

$196,000; 4022 Oxford Court, Streamwood; Sold on March 15, 2023, by Stuart Schmidt to Jack W Bornhofen

Wheeling

$390,000; 184 E Strong St., Wheeling; Sold on March 17, 2023, by Wardzala Trust to Ye Jong Joo

$360,000; 528 Commanche Trail, Wheeling; Sold on March 17, 2023, by Vladimir Nepomnyashchiy to Kirill Isangulov

$245,000; 1610 Warwick Ct Unit 2B, Wheeling; Sold on March 17, 2023, by Mary Murphy to Ralph Meyer

$244,000; 1706 Lakeview Drive, Wheeling; Sold on March 17, 2023, by Rod M Krueger to Vinay D Champaneri

$138,500; 388 Nancy Lane, Wheeling; Sold on March 15, 2023, by Judicial Sales Corp to Amir Investments LLC

