Aurora man found guilty of child sexual abuse

Authorities said Alberto Vazquez, 36, 1100 block of Molitor Road, abused a child, whom he knew, on June 1, 2020 .

He remains free on $7,500 bond, and Judge David P. Kliment also ordered him placed on electronic home monitoring, the news release said.

Vazquez's next court appearance is set for 1:30 p.m. July 13