19-year-old Zion woman suffers life-threatening injuries in crash near Gurnee

Three people were hospitalized, one with injuries considered to be life-threatening, after a three-vehicle crash Friday near Route 41 and Stearns School Road just east of Gurnee.

A 19-year-old Zion woman suffered critical injuries in the crash, which occurred around 11 a.m. The woman is being treated at Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville, Lake County sheriff's officials said Friday afternoon.

Officials said the woman was driving a 2012 Ford sedan northbound on Route 41 and making a left turn onto Stearns School Road when her car was struck by a 2019 Ford pickup truck being driven by a 77-year-old Lindenhurst man. The impact caused the sedan to crash into a 2021 Honda sedan on eastbound Stearns School Road being driven by a 42-year-old North Chicago woman who was waiting to cross the intersection, officials said.

Lake County sheriff's Deputy Chief Christopher Covelli said investigators are working to determine what color the traffic lights were at the time of the crash.

The 77-year-old man was taken to Vista East Medical Center in Waukegan with minor injuries. The 42-year-old woman was taken to Advocate Condell Medical Center with minor injuries.