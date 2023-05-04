Winthrop Harbor teen charged with running over good Samaritan

A 17-year old from Winthrop Harbor faces three felony charges alleging she drove over a man who was flung from the hood of her car after intervening in a hit-and-run crash March 20, authorities announced Thursday.

Liliana Wagner is charged with leaving the scene of a personal injury accident, aggravated driving under the influence and aggravated fleeing to elude authorities, according to a news release from Lake County Sheriff's Deputy Chief Chris Covelli.

Wagner surrendered to authorities Wednesday. She was in custody Thursday on $250,000 bail and will need to post 10% or $25,000, to be released.

The situation began to unfold at 1:30 a.m. March 20 in Beach Park, when a Lake County sheriff's deputy saw two vehicles leaving a business at high speeds. One of the vehicles, a 2004 Toyota Camry driven by Wagner, fled with a 19-year old Waukegan man on the hood waving for assistance, sheriff's police said.

As deputies pursued, Wagner swerved and abruptly stopped, causing the man to fall off the hood. She then ran him over before continuing to flee, according to Covelli.

The Waukegan man suffered critical injuries and continues to recover while undergoing intensive rehabilitation, he added.

Wagner's vehicle later was located heading south on Interstate 94 and pursued by police. A tire deflation device was used to deflate the car's tires, forcing it to stop near Rosemont, authorities said.

Police said Wagner had been involved in a minor traffic crash at the businesses in Beach Park. The man who was run over tried to intervene and jumped on the hood of the car to avoid being struck by the car, authorities said.