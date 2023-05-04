Water main replacements to start Monday in Des Plaines

Water main replacements set to begin next week in Des Plaines will cost about $6.3 million, more than originally estimated.

In addition to the water mains, some lead pipes will be replaced. Crews also will replace pavement, curbs, gutters, sections of sidewalk and landscaping as needed.

The work will affect six streets:

• Joyce Drive, between Cordial Drive and Elizabeth Lane.

• Florian Drive, between Marshall and Hewitt drives.

• Graceland Avenue, between Miner and Ellinwood streets.

• Millers Road, between Beau Drive and Dara James Road.

• Harvard Street, between Mount Prospect Road and Cornell Avenue.

• The length of Inner Circle Drive.

Sewers were chosen for replacement based on pavement evaluations, drainage studies and other factors, city spokeswoman Maureen Stern said.

In all, more than one mile of pipes will be replaced, Stern said.

Start dates for the construction will be staggered, beginning with Millers Road on Monday, according to the city's plan. Crews will begin working on Graceland last, in August.

All the construction should be done by early November.

Road closures and detours will be posted when necessary.

The city council on Monday voted to hire Swallow Construction Corp. of West Chicago to do the work.

City staffers had expected the work to cost about $5 million. Material shortages, inflation and other factors contributed to the higher price, according to a memo.