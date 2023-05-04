U.S. Rep. Schneider hosting town hall May 13 in Wheeling

U.S. Rep. Brad Schneider will host a "Congress on Your Corner" town hall at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 13, in Wheeling.

The event will take place at Wheeling Township Elementary District 21's administration building, 959 W. Dundee Road.

Schneider will answer questions from constituents and brief attendees on his work in Washington, D.C., including on the debt ceiling, gun violence prevention, climate change, and the cost of health care.

Constituents can RSVP online on Schneider's website, https://schneider.house.gov/events.

Schneider represents the 10th Congressional District, which encompasses parts of Cook, Lake and McHenry counties, starting in Wilmette and going up to the Wisconsin state line, then extending as far west as Hebron.