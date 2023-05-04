'It tells a more complete story': Palatine police to deploy body cameras Monday

Palatine police officers will be deployed with body cameras starting next week. Police Chief David Daigle said officers are embracing the transition. Courtesy of the Village of Palatine

Palatine police Sgt. Chris Stearns displays one of the body cameras the department will equip all 108 of its sworn officers with starting next week. Courtesy of the Village of Palatine

Starting next week, all of Palatine's sworn police officers will be wearing body cameras.

Police Chief Dave Daigle said officers completed training with the cameras last week, and a handful were deployed with them this week. Beginning Monday, all 108 officers will attach the cameras to their uniforms while on duty.

The village of Palatine obtained the body cameras, as well as Tasers and replacements for squad car cameras, as part of a 10-year, $3.4 million agreement with Arizona-based Axon. The rollout occurs months ahead of a Jan. 1, 2024 state deadline for the department to deploy body cameras.

"Our officers are very supportive of the idea of having these cameras because it tells a more complete story," Daigle said, noting instances in which body camera footage has vindicated officers of misconduct claims.

Under the deal with Axon, the department will receive unlimited cloud data storage and software that uses artificial intelligence to redact images, such as bystanders' faces, captured on video that cannot be made public.

"That was the fear. Am I going to have to hire someone else to just handle (Freedom of Information Act requests) and redacting video?" Daigle said.

Deputy Chief Bryce Baker said the cameras also will increase accountability within the department.

"Your professionalism is out there for everyone to see. It puts the impetus on us to make sure we're doing our job professionally," he said.

The body cameras will have livestreaming capability and even some potential for use on social media, officials say.