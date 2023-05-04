Illinois' assault weapons ban back in effect -- for now -- after ruling by federal appeals judge in Chicago

Assault style weapons are displayed for sale at Capitol City Arms Supply on Jan. 16, 2013, in Springfield, Ill. Associated Press

A federal appeals judge in Chicago has put a hold on last week's ruling that blocked enforcement of Illinois' assault weapons ban.

Appellate Judge Frank Easterbrook agreed Thursday to stay the ruling, at the request of the state's lawyers, while last week's decision is reviewed by the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

As a result, Illinois' assault weapons ban appears to be back in effect -- for now. The move comes after the appellate court earlier declined to block the ban.

U.S. District Judge Stephen McGlynn, based in southern Illinois, temporarily blocked enforcement of the assault weapons ban last Friday, saying it not only restricted the right to defend oneself but, in some cases, "completely obliterated that right."

Read more at chicago.suntimes.com.