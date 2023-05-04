Fox River spring clean up to be held May 13 in Elgin

State Rep. Anna Moeller will team up with Friends of the Fox River for their spring Fox River Clean Up event on Saturday, May 13.

Volunteers can meet at the north end of the Gail Borden Library parking lot, 270 N. Grove Ave. in Elgin. The event goes from 9 a.m. to noon.

Participants should dress for the day's weather forecast and to protect themselves from sun, poison ivy and insects. They also should wear footwear appropriate for wet and muddy conditions.

Volunteers are asked to bring gloves, small plastic shopping bags, plastic buckets, a personal beverage container and tools to reach trash if possible.

Friends of the Fox River will supply large bags, buckets, rakes, shovels, grabbers, water and a few snacks.