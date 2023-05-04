Elgin Youth Symphony Orchestras to hold final concerts of season

IMPACT is the fourth of four concerts in their DESIGN series. Twelve ensembles will perform over the course of three separate concerts at 2 p.m., 4:30 p.m., and 7 p.m. at Elgin Community College's Blizzard Theatre.

EYSO serves nearly 400 students from approximately 70 communities and is one of the Chicago area's oldest and most respected youth orchestras.

In-person tickets are now available through the ECC Arts Center Box Office. Ticket prices before fees are for $25 adults, $20 for seniors and $14 for students, Livestream tickets can be purchased for $27 (including fees) at EYSO.org/concert.

EYSO is also now accepting audition applications for young musicians aged 4th grade through college. Auditions will take place May 25 to 28. Learn more at eyso.org/auditions.