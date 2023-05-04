Elgin Public Museum to host Oddity Evening Friday
Updated 5/4/2023 11:45 AM
The Elgin Public Museum will host an Oddity Evening Friday.
The event, from 6 to 9 p.m. at 225 Grand Blvd. in Lords Park, will feature odd items from the museum's collection, such as bones from an Irish deer that has been extinct for 10,000 years and Nathan Leopold's bird collection.
It also will feature an art show opening by Oddball Art Labs and an appearance by Sobby the Clown.
Admission is $5 for adults and $3 for museum members and kids aged 3 to 12.
