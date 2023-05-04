Elgin Fire Department to host annual firefighter memorial May 20

The Elgin Fire Department will host its 31st annual Elgin Area Firefighter Memorial Service on Saturday, May 20.

Fire departments from Elgin and surrounding communities will gather to honor and remember Illinois firefighters who lost their lives in the line of duty over the past year, as well as any active duty or retired members of participating departments who have passed away off duty.

The event starts at 10 a.m. at the George Van De Voorde Firefighter Memorial Park at the Fire Barn #5 Museum, 533 St. Charles St.

The memorial is open to the public and will be held outdoors. In the event of rain, the event will be moved indoors to the Calvary Baptist Church. The events also will be livestreamed on the Elgin Fire Department Facebook page.