Crash leads to hazmat incident at Naperville neighborhood pool house

A vehicle crashed through a fenced-off pool chemical storage area Wednesday night at a neighborhood clubhouse in Naperville, causing a hazardous materials incident that took dozens of specially trained emergency workers to clean up.

Firefighters were called to the crash scene on the 4500 block of Chinaberry Lane on Naperville's far southwest side just after 7 p.m.

Fire officials said the crash near the Ashwood Club clubhouse had caused a 1,000-gallon storage tank filled with sodium hypochlorite and an 80-gallon storage tank of muriatic acid to rupture and spill, creating noxious fumes.

A hazmat alarm was issued, bringing in more than 40 specially trained firefighters from around the area to assist in the cleanup.

Crews were able to keep the spill from seeping into a nearby pond by creating dams and dikes, while materials that leaked into a nearby storm drain were cleaned up as well.

No injuries were reported due to the spill. But the unidentified driver of the vehicle was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment of minor injuries suffered in the crash. The condition of the driver is unknown.

Cleanup crews performed water quality tests to ensure storm drains were cleaned properly. Officials from the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency were also on hand to monitor the cleanup efforts, fire officials said.