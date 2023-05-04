Atlanta shooting suspect has been charged with murder

Law enforcement officers arrive near the scene of an active shooter on Wednesday, May 3, 2023 in Atlanta. Atlanta police said there had been no additional shots fired since the initial shooting unfolded inside a building in a commercial area with many office towers and high-rise apartments. (AP Photo/Alex Slitz)

This photo released by the Atlanta Police Department on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, shows Deion Patterson. Atlanta police said a suspected shooter in downtown Atlanta is believed to be Patterson and that he was considered armed and dangerous. (Atlanta Police Department via AP)

Police and emergency workers gather in Atlanta on Wednesday, May 3, 2023. Police say a shooter opened fire inside the Northside Medical building. (AP Photo/Ben Gray)

A law enforcement officer speaks to workers in front of Northside Hospital Midtown medical office building, Wednesday, May 3, 2023, in Atlanta, where five people were shot. (Arvin Temkar/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

Healthcare workers walk the parking deck as they leave the Northside Hospital Midtown medical office building, Wednesday, May 3, 2023, in Atlanta, where five people were shot. (Hyosub Shin/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

Law enforcement personnel watch as health care workers leave the Northside Hospital Midtown medical office building, Wednesday, May 3, 2023, in Atlanta, where five people were shot. (Hyosub Shin/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

Cobb County Police search cars as they leave the Edison Apartments in Smyrna, Ga., Wednesday, May 3, 2023, after a shooter killed one person and injured four others in a medical building in Atlanta, then was seen on a traffic camera in the area. (AP Photo/Ben Gray)

Law enforcement officers stand Northside Hospital Midtown medical office building, where five people were shot, Wednesday, May 3, 2023, in Atlanta. Authorities swarmed the city's bustling midtown neighborhood in search of the 24-year-old suspect. (Arvin Temkar/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

ATLANTA (AP) -- The suspect in a mass shooting in Atlanta that left one woman dead and four others wounded has been charged with one count of murder and four counts of aggravated assault, Fulton County Jail records show.

Deion Patterson was awaiting his first court appearance Thursday after police say he opened fire in the waiting room of an Atlanta medical practice Wednesday. Workers and others in a bustling commercial district took shelter for hours during the manhunt.

Authorities swarmed the city's midtown neighborhood shortly after noon in search of the shooter. Patterson, 24, was captured in Cobb County, just northwest of Atlanta.

Atlanta Police Deputy Chief Charles Hampton Jr. declined to discuss any details of the investigation or a possible motive, saying, "Why he did what he did, all of that is still under investigation."

Patterson had an appointment at a Northside Medical building and opened fire shortly after arriving in an attack that lasted about two minutes, law enforcement officials said at a news conference Wednesday night. Patterson then went to a Shell gas station and took a pickup truck that had been left running and unattended, authorities said.

A 39-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting, Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum said.

The Fulton County medical examiner's office identified her as Amy St. Pierre. St. Pierre worked with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the agency confirmed.

The CDC "is deeply saddened by the unexpected loss of a colleague killed today in the Midtown Atlanta shooting," spokesperson Benjamin Haynes said in a statement. "Our hearts are with her family, friends, and colleagues as they remember her and grieve this tragic loss."

The four wounded women -- aged 25, 39, 56 and 71 -- remained in critical but stable condition Wednesday night, according to Hampton, the deputy chief. Their names were not immediately released.