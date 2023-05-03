 

Udon Nomi restaurant in downtown Elgin continues family legacy

  • Udon Nomi's Hawaiian Udon features stir-fried udon noodles, sliced Korean pork belly, shrimp, onion, carrots, pineapple chunks, and umami sauce.

      Udon Nomi's Hawaiian Udon features stir-fried udon noodles, sliced Korean pork belly, shrimp, onion, carrots, pineapple chunks, and umami sauce. Rick West | Staff Photographer

  • Udon Nomi has opened in downtown Elgin in the former location of Toom Toom Thai on Grove Avenue.

      Udon Nomi has opened in downtown Elgin in the former location of Toom Toom Thai on Grove Avenue. Rick West | Staff Photographer

  • Akkarapol Champ has opened Udon Nomi in Elgin in the former location of Toom Toom Thai, a longtime downtown staple run by his mother.

      Akkarapol Champ has opened Udon Nomi in Elgin in the former location of Toom Toom Thai, a longtime downtown staple run by his mother. Rick West | Staff Photographer

  • Udon Nomi's K-Pop Tonkotsu Udon is a Korean meets Japanese dish with udon noodles, Korean pork belly topping, creamy tonkotsu broth, marinated egg, corns, nori, scallions.

      Udon Nomi's K-Pop Tonkotsu Udon is a Korean meets Japanese dish with udon noodles, Korean pork belly topping, creamy tonkotsu broth, marinated egg, corns, nori, scallions. Rick West | Staff Photographer

  • The Ebi Lava Don, a house specialty at Udon Nomi in Elgin, features fried panko shrimp, spicy mayo, umami sauce, and rice.

      The Ebi Lava Don, a house specialty at Udon Nomi in Elgin, features fried panko shrimp, spicy mayo, umami sauce, and rice. Rick West | Staff Photographer

 
Rick West
 
 
Updated 5/3/2023 3:55 PM

Udon Nomi officially opened last week in the former location of longtime Elgin favorite Toom Toom Thai, a restaurant that owner Akkarapol Champ had taken over from his mother, Uthatwan "Toom" Wiitanen in 2019.

Go to comments: 0 posted
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 