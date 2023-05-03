St. Charles committee recommends approval of sign for new grocer at former Blue Goose location

The St. Charles Plan Commission is recommending approval of a planned unit development, or PUD, change to allow a new grocer to construct a 20-foot free-standing sign at the former Blue Goose Market location.

It is still unclear what grocer will occupy the vacant lot at 300 S. 2nd St., but residents at a Tuesday meeting voiced their support of the sign and a new grocery store in downtown St. Charles.

City officials are working to bring a "premium national grocer" into the location, St. Charles Economic Development Director Derek Conley previously said.

The store has been vacant since March 2022, when Blue Goose Market closed after more than 90 years in business.

Matt Hendy represented the grocer requesting the sign variance at the meeting. Hendy said the main reason for the larger sign is because the new grocer wants visibility as far north as North Avenue.

Several residents spoke in support of the sign and the new grocery store during public comment at Monday's meeting.

St. Charles resident Monica Eorgoff lives a block away from the former Blue Goose location. She said the day Blue Goose closed was a dark day for her family, and they were happy to hear that a new grocery store could be moving in.

"We are in total support of whatever the commission and the city can do to get a wonderful grocery store downtown," Eorgoff said.

Resident Steve Leffler lives across 2nd Street from the vacant grocery store lot. He said he will be able to see the sign very clearly from his balcony, and he is "all for it."

"I want to be able to go to a grocery store across the street from my house," Leffler said. "I think you guys should do whatever it takes to get them in here."

The motion to recommend the city council approve the sign was passed in a 7-2 vote. Commission member Dave Rosenberg and commission Chair Peter Vargulich voted "no."