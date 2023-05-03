'Police activity' closes Oak Grove Road north of Harvard, sheriff's office says
Updated 5/3/2023 3:03 PM
Oak Grove Road between Reese Road and Route 14 north of Harvard is closed "until further notice due to police activity," the McHenry County Sheriff's Office said in an alert Wednesday afternoon.
No further information was available.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.