Get a professional photo for your social media pages
Updated 5/3/2023 11:15 AM
Photographers with the Fitzgerald Studio will visit the Des Plaines Library on May 16 to take headshots for social media and work profiles.
The event will run from 6 to 8 p.m. at the library, 1501 Ellinwood Ave.
Registration is open through May 14 for library patrons. People who aren't Des Plaines library patrons can register starting May 15, if slots remain available.
To register, call (847) 376-2841.
