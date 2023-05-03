Foxx appoints veteran prosecutor as chief deputy state's attorney

Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx announced Wednesday the appointment of Christopher "Thor" Martin as chief deputy state's attorney.

"Thor is a proven leader, tested prosecutor, and cutting-edge legal technology strategist," Foxx said in the announcement.

Martin is an 18-year veteran of the state's attorney's office, most recently serving as deputy bureau chief of the special prosecutions bureau, which is tasked with the most complex prosecutions. He also previously served as supervisor of the trial technology unit, where he spearheaded the digitization of the office's operations, the transition of evidence and records to cloud storage, and the implementation of the office's new search warrant database.

As chief deputy, Martin will work closely with Foxx and office leadership to help oversee office operations, guide policy, and serve as a key liaison to law enforcement agencies and other stakeholders.