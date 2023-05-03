Child pornography charges against Bartlett High coach dropped

Felony charges that a former Bartlett High School volleyball coach possessed child pornography have been dropped.

Instead, Gyula F. Finlon pleaded guilty Tuesday to a misdemeanor -- attempted unauthorized video recording/transmission -- disseminate unlawful video.

He was sentenced to two years of probation and four days in jail.

Finlon, 25, of the 200 block of North President Street in Wheaton, was originally charged with disseminating and possessing child pornography.

Prosecutors alleged that he had an online relationship with a 17-year-old girl in Russia and that during their video chats, she removed her top. They alleged that without the girl's knowledge, Finlon captured pictures and shared the screenshots with a friend.

An assistant state's attorney had said, at Finlon's bail hearing, that Finlon was a part-time coach until December 2022 at the school. But an Elgin Area Unit District 46 spokesman said Finlon only worked during the 2021-22 school year.