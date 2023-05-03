Bond set at $250,000 for convicted sex offender accused of loitering near York High School

Bond was set at $250,000 Tuesday for a Villa Park man -- also a convicted sex offender -- accused of loitering near York Community High School at least three times, officials said Wednesday.

Yuusef Husain, 36, 800 block S. Summit Ave., is charged with loitering within five hundred feet of a school property as a registered child sex offender, a felony, according to news release from the DuPage County state's attorney's office. Husain currently is on probation after being convicted of possession of child pornography.

According to the Elmhurst Police Department, Husain was seen near York Community High School on three occasions, about 10 to 20 minutes each, around 3:45 to 3:55 p.m. between April 12 and 28, the release stated.

Husain was taken into custody Tuesday morning while driving around neighborhoods near the school as students waited for the bus, according to the release.

Husain's next court date is scheduled for Monday, May 22. In order to be released while his case is pending, he would have to post $25,000.