Aurora man charged with threatening Gov. Pritzker

An Aurora man has been charged with threatening Gov. J.B. Pritzker.

Steven Woletz, 46, of the 100 block of Jason Court, is free on $10,000 bond, according to a news release from the DuPage County State's Attorney's Office.

He is charged with one felony count of threatening a public official.

According to Illinois State Police, Woletz called the Governor's Office of Constituent Affairs on April 15 and left a threatening message. It included comments about the governor and the governor's mother, as well as "I'm going to (epithet) kill you, you (epithet) silly (epithet) (epithet)."

Woletz's next court date is scheduled for May 22. In the meantime, he has been ordered to stay away from Pritzker and his family and not to communicate with them. He also was ordered to undergo alcohol-use monitoring.

"For government to function properly, public officials must be allowed to perform their jobs without having to worry about retribution or fear for their personal safety," State's Attorney Robert Berlin said in a news release.