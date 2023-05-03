Another 'swatting' threat leads to evacuation of Glenbard West High School

For the second time in a week, students have been evacuated from Glenbard West High School in Glen Ellyn Wednesday as police investigated a new bomb threat in another suspected case of "swatting," authorities said.

The Glenbard West office received a message that suggested a bomb threat to the school at about 11:35 a.m., Principal Peter Monaghan wrote in a message to families.

"While we believe this is likely another 'swatting' call, designed to instill panic within our school, in an abundance of caution, we are yet again implementing our off-site evacuation plan immediately," Monaghan wrote.

"Swatting" refers to when someone makes a prank call in hopes of drawing a large contingent of law enforcement to a particular address. Police said they were notified at about 11:30 a.m. and advised people to stay out of the area. The school also advised parents and families to avoid driving toward campus.

Students were dismissed early last Thursday after someone called in a bomb threat to the Glenbard switchboard in a suspected "swatting" hoax.