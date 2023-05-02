Longtime Elk Grove fire chief named village's interim police chief

Elk Grove Village Fire Chief Richard Mikel is temporarily trading in his firefighter's helmet for a police hat.

Mikel, the Northwest suburb's fire chief since 2012 and the Illinois Fire Chiefs Association's chief of the year in 2018, was appointed interim police chief Tuesday as village officials continue their search for a permanent replacement for Chuck Walsh, who retired in March.

Deputy Police Chief Dan Burke had been serving as acting chief while the village sought assistance from the Illinois Association of Chiefs of Police to identify someone for an interim role, before beginning the search for a long-term successor.

But Mayor Craig Johnson, who recommended Mikel with the advice and consent of the village board, turned down the idea of bringing in someone from the outside on a temporary basis. He said Mikel already has a familiarity with the police department and staff.

"Chief Mikel has led our fire department with honor and distinction for more than a decade," Johnson said in a written announcement. "He brings a wealth of leadership and management experience to his new duties. He is already very familiar with our culture, our community and the high expectations we have for all village services. He has earned the respect of our board, village employees, and our community through his dedicated service, and he will do an outstanding job leading the police department during this period of transition."

Officials said Mikel will be tasked with identifying opportunities to further develop and strengthen leadership within the ranks and help guide the agency until a permanent leader is identified. Burke and fellow Deputy Police Chief Christopher Torres will continue to run the department's day-to-day operations.

Deputy Fire Chief Nathan Gac will serve as acting fire chief while Mikel is on full-time assignment in the police department.

The mayor said the village has no interest in moving to a combined public safety department, where police and fire would have a combined leadership command structure.