Illinois lifts ban on county fair poultry shows as bird flu cases decline

Chickens are free to rule the roost at county fairs this summer.

The Illinois Department of Agriculture announced Tuesday the return of poultry shows for the 2023 fair season. That means 4-H'ers can once again put their chicken, roosters, ducks and other feathered friends on exhibit.

The state last year banned the sale or exhibition of poultry and poultry products at county fairs to prevent the spread of bird flu. Only virtual poultry shows were held.

"We have seen a decline in highly pathogenic avian influenza cases over the last several months prompting the department to lift the ban of poultry shows at our fairs," State Veterinarian Dr. Mark Ernst said in a statement Tuesday. "We still want to remind our exhibitors to practice good biosecurity on your farm and monitor your flock for signs of disease, especially the birds you plan to exhibit for 14 days prior to the show."

The Illinois country fair season kicks off on May 30 in Greene County. The Illinois State Fair runs Aug. 10-20.