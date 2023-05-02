How to see the Chicago skyline from Greene Valley summit near Naperville

Visitors watch the sunrise atop a scenic overlook at Greene Valley Forest Preserve near Naperville. Courtesy of the Forest Preserve District of DuPage County

Birders, picnic-goers and sunset-chasers will flock to the Greene Valley Forest Preserve near Naperville when a scenic overlook opens for the season this Saturday.

At the summit, visitors can enjoy sweeping views of the Chicago skyline and DuPage County from 190 feet above ground. The 360-degree vantage point is a popular spot for migratory bird watching or a picnic.

The overlook will be open to the public, weather permitting, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays this weekend through Oct. 29. The overlook, which rests on top of a former landfill, may be closed without notice due to Illinois Environmental Protection Agency maintenance and construction activities.

Admission to the hill is free. Visitors are encouraged to bring spotting scopes or binoculars. Parking is available at the top of the hill.

Hobby pilots with valid permits from the Forest Preserve District of DuPage County also can launch nonpowered model gliders and sailplanes from a designated area of the overlook. Hikers and bicyclists also can use the 1.9-mile Hawk Trail, which circles the hill's base and is open only during scenic overlook hours.