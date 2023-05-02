Free Comic Book Day on Saturday
Updated 5/2/2023 11:51 AM
You can pick up free comic books and meet local writers and artists at stores throughout the Chicago area on Saturday.
Comics shops around the globe will mark the annual Free Comic Book Day promotion with sales, creator appearances and free books.
Some libraries are getting into the act, too. For example, author and illustrator Jarrett Krosoczka will lead an online drawing program for adult Des Plaines Public Library patrons at 10 a.m. Saturday. Register at calendar.dppl.org/event/8167385.
