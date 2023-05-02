Crash cushion on KDOT dump truck does its job in Carpentersville Monday

Courtesy of Kane CountyNo one was hurt Monday when a car rear-ended a KDOT dump truck equipped with a crash cushion. The crash happened on northbound Randall Road in Carpentersville.

A crash cushion device meant to protect Kane County road workers did its job Monday when a vehicle rear-ended a county dump truck in Carpentersville.

Workers from the Kane County Division of Transportation were working along the 2200 block of Randall Road, just south of Huntley Road, when a northbound vehicle struck the rear of their truck.

However, a crash cushion device was attached to the back of the truck. The device absorbs the impact during a collision, which protects the workers in front of the truck and the driver of the impacting vehicle.

County officials said nobody was injured during Monday's crash. Both vehicles were able to drive away from the scene.

Mike Way, road maintenance supervisor and safety coordinator for KDOT, reminded drivers to be aware of work zones as construction season begins.

"Protecting our employees and working safely is our number one priority," Way said in a news release. "We all want to go home at the end of the day."