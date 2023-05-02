Bartlett police host annual fishing derby May 6

Bartlett Police Department will host its free annual Family Fishing Derby from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, May 6, at Beaver Pond.

Registration starts at 9:30 a.m. and attendees are asked to park on Braintree Lane.

Everyone is invited to participate in this friendly catch-and-release fishing derby with members of the Bartlett Police Department. The department will be providing the fishing bait.

An adult must be with any participant under 10 years old. All participants 16 years old or older should be properly licensed and bring their fishing gear.

Raffle and prize winners will be announced at 11 a.m.

Donations for Anderson Animal Shelter (bedding, food, toys, etc.) also will be collected.

Contact the Bartlett Police Department's Crime Prevention Unit at (630) 837-0846 for more information.