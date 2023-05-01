Naperville police investigate battery, shooting near apartment complex

Naperville police are investigating an early Sunday morning attack and shooting that left one male victim with non-life-threatening injuries near an apartment complex on the city's west side.

Officers were called to the 1500 block of West Jefferson Avenue at about 12:45 a.m. for a report of a fight and gunfire.

Investigators said the unidentified male had been involved in a dispute before the attack. When the victim arrived at his home, he was confronted by multiple offenders who beat him.

Police said a shot was fired, but "the intent of the gunfire is currently unclear."

The beating victim was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment. His condition is unknown.

The attack remains under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the fight and shooting is urged to contact the Naperville Police Department through Crime Stoppers at (630) 420-6006.