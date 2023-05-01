'Multiple fatalities' on I-55 in central Illinois after crashes resulting from windstorm

First responders work the scene of a crash involving dozens of cars that shut down Interstate 55 Monday in central Illinois. Illinois State Police say a windstorm led to numerous crashes and multiple fatalities. WICS TV via AP

DIVERNON, Ill. -- A windstorm in south-central Illinois kicked up dangerous clouds of dust off farm fields Monday, blinding drivers and causing numerous crashes and "multiple fatalities" on Interstate 55, police said.

The late morning crashes involved 40 to 60 cars and multiple tractor-trailers, two of which caught fire, Illinois State Police Maj. Ryan Starrick said. The highway was shut down in both directions in Montgomery County.

"The cause of the crashes is due to excessive winds blowing dirt from farm fields across the highway, leading to zero visibility," Starrick said at a news conference.

He reported that there were "multiple fatalities" but did not give an exact number, saying that would be released later in the day.

Winds at the time were gusting between 35 mph and 45 mph, the National Weather Service said.

"It's very flat, very few trees," meteorologist Chuck Schaffer said. "It's been very dry across this area really for the last three weeks. The farmers are out there tilling their fields and planting. The top layer of soil is quite loose."

Starrick said more than 30 people were taken to hospitals with injuries after the crashes, which occurred in both the southbound and northbound lanes.

He said I-55 would be closed until late morning or early afternoon Tuesday.

The Auburn Travel Center in Divernon was established as a reunification spot for travelers.

James Auten, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service bureau in downstate Lincoln, said the crashes were the result of "dust storm" that dropped visibility to "zero" along the interstate.

"It was the combination of two things," Auten said. "We have had very strong winds coming from the west and northwest all day with gusts up to 45 mph. It's also planting season in this part of Illinois and there was a freshly planted field west of the interstate, so the wind picked up all that fine dust and swept it across the road."

Auten said radar didn't pick up the dust, but smoke from a fire that started as a result of one of the crashes did show up on satellite images.

Auten said road closures are expected to last into Tuesday and currently extend from the crash site north to the southern part of Sangamon County.