Man faces 27 years for transporting cocaine, meth, hydrocodone on I-90

A Kane County judge has found a 25-year-old Minnesota man guilty of unlawful possession of about $60,000 worth of drugs, including cocaine, methamphetamine and hydrocodone pills.

Judge David Kliment convicted Darieln A. Moran-Sanchez on April 20 on two counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and two counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

According to a news release from the Kane County state's attorney's office, Illinois State Police stopped a Ford Explorer that Moran-Sanchez was driving on Sept. 5, 2020, on I-90 west of Route 47, near Hampshire.

Prosecutors alleged the vehicle contained 1,005 grams of cocaine, 446 grams of methamphetamine and more than 200 grams of hydrocodone pills. The estimated street value of the cocaine and methamphetamine was $60,000.

According to prosecutors, Moran-Sanchez admitted to police that he was being paid to transport the drugs to Minnesota.

His toddler daughter and teenage son were in the car. He was charged with misdemeanor endangering the health or safety of a child. The disposition of that charge was not given.

Moran-Sanchez, of Maplewood, Minnesota, faces a minimum sentence of 27 years in prison. He is due to be sentenced on June 7.

The investigation was done by the ISP and the Drug Enforcement Agency.