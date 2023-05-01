 

Illinois tollway debuts new app

  • The Illinois tollway has debuted an app that lets people pay tolls and update their I-PASS accounts.

      The Illinois tollway has debuted an app that lets people pay tolls and update their I-PASS accounts. Marni Pyke | Staff Photographer

 
Marni Pyke
 
 
Updated 5/1/2023 12:29 PM

The Illinois tollway is rolling out a new app that allows drivers to pay tolls and update I-PASS accounts along with other features.

The free app debuted in April and can be downloaded onto smartphones or devices from the Apple Store and Google Play.

 

I-PASS customers can access their accounts with the app to update payment methods, add rental or new vehicles, and add transponders.

Drivers who don't use I-PASS can create a Pay By Plate account on the app by entering a license plate and method of payment, such as a credit card.

The app also has a button that lets motorists with vehicle breakdowns or other emergencies call for roadside assistance quickly.

Another feature lets users convert their Pay by Plate service to an I-PASS account. Tolls are twice as much for drivers who don't have I-PASS accounts. For example, the Touhy Toll Plaza on I-294 is 95 cents for I-PASS users and $1.90 for those without.

Drivers who download the app should have their I-PASS account username and password handy for setup.

Go to comments: 0 posted
Related Coverage
Long road ahead: Here's your 2023 construction guide for the city and suburbs
Related Article
Long road ahead: Here's your 2023 construction guide for the city and suburbs
 
5 things to know about the $150 million Kennedy Expressway project (like alternatives)
Related Article
5 things to know about the $150 million Kennedy Expressway project (like alternatives)
 
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 