Illinois tollway debuts new app

The Illinois tollway is rolling out a new app that allows drivers to pay tolls and update I-PASS accounts along with other features.

The free app debuted in April and can be downloaded onto smartphones or devices from the Apple Store and Google Play.

I-PASS customers can access their accounts with the app to update payment methods, add rental or new vehicles, and add transponders.

Drivers who don't use I-PASS can create a Pay By Plate account on the app by entering a license plate and method of payment, such as a credit card.

The app also has a button that lets motorists with vehicle breakdowns or other emergencies call for roadside assistance quickly.

Another feature lets users convert their Pay by Plate service to an I-PASS account. Tolls are twice as much for drivers who don't have I-PASS accounts. For example, the Touhy Toll Plaza on I-294 is 95 cents for I-PASS users and $1.90 for those without.

Drivers who download the app should have their I-PASS account username and password handy for setup.