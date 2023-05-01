 

Illinois tollway adds features to new app

  • The Illinois tollway's app allows people to pay tolls and update their I-PASS accounts.

      The Illinois tollway's app allows people to pay tolls and update their I-PASS accounts. Marni Pyke | Staff Photographer

 
Marni Pyke
 
 
Updated 5/1/2023 6:12 PM

The Illinois tollway has loaded extra features onto an app that's been gaining traction among drivers.

Since the app's debut last year, "we've gradually added new functions that provide more services to our customers, including launching a major upgrade last month," spokesman Dan Rozek said Monday.

 

Currently, over 600,000 people have downloaded the app. The tollway has about 5.3 million active I-PASS accounts and about 3.3 million active Pay By Plate accounts.

"We're currently seeing about 50,000 new downloads monthly," Rozek said.

"Now, customers can use the app to convert their Pay By Plate account into an I-PASS account, while another feature allows drivers to use the app to activate a new I-PASS transponder."

For drivers who haven't accessed the free app yet, it can be downloaded onto smartphones or devices from the Apple Store and Google Play.

I-PASS customers can access their accounts with the app to update payment methods, add rental or new vehicles, and add new transponders.

Drivers who don't use I-PASS can create a Pay By Plate account on the app by entering a license plate and method of payment, such as a credit card.

by signing up you agree to our terms of service
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Tolls are twice as much for drivers who don't have I-PASS accounts. For example, the Touhy Toll Plaza on I-294 is 95 cents for I-PASS users and $1.90 for those without.

The app also has a button that lets motorists with vehicle breakdowns or other emergencies call for roadside assistance quickly.

Drivers who download the app should have their I-PASS account username and password handy for setup.

Go to comments: 0 posted
Related Coverage
Long road ahead: Here's your 2023 construction guide for the city and suburbs
Related Article
Long road ahead: Here's your 2023 construction guide for the city and suburbs
 
5 things to know about the $150 million Kennedy Expressway project (like alternatives)
Related Article
5 things to know about the $150 million Kennedy Expressway project (like alternatives)
 
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 