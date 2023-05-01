Illinois tollway adds features to new app

The Illinois tollway has loaded extra features onto an app that's been gaining traction among drivers.

Since the app's debut last year, "we've gradually added new functions that provide more services to our customers, including launching a major upgrade last month," spokesman Dan Rozek said Monday.

Currently, over 600,000 people have downloaded the app. The tollway has about 5.3 million active I-PASS accounts and about 3.3 million active Pay By Plate accounts.

"We're currently seeing about 50,000 new downloads monthly," Rozek said.

"Now, customers can use the app to convert their Pay By Plate account into an I-PASS account, while another feature allows drivers to use the app to activate a new I-PASS transponder."

For drivers who haven't accessed the free app yet, it can be downloaded onto smartphones or devices from the Apple Store and Google Play.

I-PASS customers can access their accounts with the app to update payment methods, add rental or new vehicles, and add new transponders.

Drivers who don't use I-PASS can create a Pay By Plate account on the app by entering a license plate and method of payment, such as a credit card.

Tolls are twice as much for drivers who don't have I-PASS accounts. For example, the Touhy Toll Plaza on I-294 is 95 cents for I-PASS users and $1.90 for those without.

The app also has a button that lets motorists with vehicle breakdowns or other emergencies call for roadside assistance quickly.

Drivers who download the app should have their I-PASS account username and password handy for setup.