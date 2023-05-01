I-55 reopens after dust storm crashes kill 6, injure dozens

Smoldering wreckage is seen after a crash involving dozens of vehicles shut down a highway Monday in south-central Illinois. Six people died and several others were injured in the crash caused by a windstorm. WICS TV via AP

DIVERNON, Ill. -- I-55 reopened Tuesday after a windstorm that kicked up clouds of blinding dust from farm fields and led to crashes that killed at least six people and injured dozens more, police said.

More than 70 vehicles, including dozens of commercial vehicles and passenger cars, were involved in crashes late Monday morning along a 2-mile stretch of Interstate 55 in Montgomery County, 75 miles north of St. Louis. The highway was closed in both directions after the crashes, but northbound and southbound lanes reopened around 6 a.m. Tuesday, Illinois State Police said.

The crashes involved 40 to 60 cars, along with tractor-trailers, two of which caught fire, Maj. Ryan Starrick said. The six people who died were all in northbound lanes, while 37 people on both sides of I-55 were taken to hospitals.

Those hurt in the crash range in age from 2 to 80 and have injuries from minor to life-threatening, police said. One of the six people killed was Shirley Harper, 88, of Franklin, Wisconsin. Efforts to identify the five others continued.

Starrick told reporters that Monday's wind-driven dust storm was a spring version of a "whiteout situation" typically seen in winter snowstorms. Gov. J.B. Pritzker described the scene as "horrific."

"The only thing you could hear after we got hit was crash after crash after crash behind us," said Tom Thomas, 43, who was traveling south to St. Louis.

Dairon Socarras Quintero, 32, who was driving to St. Louis to make deliveries for his custom frame company based in Elk Grove Village, said that after his truck hit the vehicle in front of him, he exited and moved to the side of the road, then returned after the chain reaction of crashes ended behind him.

Socarras Quintero said the dust continued to blow ferociously as he checked on other motorists and emergency crews arrived. He held up his backpack, caked with dust even though it was inside a closed truck cab.

Winds at the time were gusting between 35 and 45 mph, the National Weather Service said.

"It's very flat, very few trees," meteorologist Chuck Schaffer said. "It's been very dry across this area really for the last three weeks. The farmers are out there tilling their fields and planting. The top layer of soil is quite loose."

Drivers told ABC 7 Chicago visibility was almost nonexistent once inside the cloud of dust that had moved over I-55 without warning. Many didn't have time to brake, slamming into cars and trucks in their path.

Nathan Cormier captured video of the scene. He was able to slow down just in time to avoid being hit by two cars around him.

Cormier said he hopped out of his car and started helping pull other stunned drivers from their cars before emergency responders could cut through the traffic snarl to start evacuating drivers. He was covered in dust after the effort.

"People just drove into it. Proper procedure would to put your hazards on, pull over, and let the dust cloud go, but people just kept driving into it," Cormier said. "I know the one car in front of me, he rear-ended a truck, and he had cracked ribs, a lot of facial contusions from air bag deployments."

Evan Anderson, 25, who was returning home to St. Louis from Chicago, said a semi turned before striking his vehicle, sparing him even more damage.

"You couldn't even see," Anderson said. "People tried to slow down and other people didn't, and I just got plowed into. There were just so many cars and semitrucks with so much momentum behind them."

James Auten, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service bureau in downstate Lincoln, said the crashes were the result of "dust storm" that dropped visibility to "zero" along the interstate.

"It was the combination of two things," Auten said. "We have had very strong winds coming from the west and northwest all day with gusts up to 45 mph. It's also planting season in this part of Illinois and there was a freshly planted field west of the interstate, so the wind picked up all that fine dust and swept it across the road."

Auten said radar didn't pick up the dust, but smoke from a fire that started as a result of one of the crashes did show up on satellite images.

• Daily Herald staff writer Jake Griffin contributed to this report.