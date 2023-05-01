Elgin man gets 17-year sentence on cocaine dealing charge

An Elgin man has been sentenced to 17½ years in prison for selling cocaine.

James Johnson, 61, of the 200 block of Dexter Street, accepted the sentence on April 20, according to Kane County court records.

He pleaded guilty to one count of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance.

Kane County Assistant State's Attorney Hillary Sadler said in court that on April 7, 2021, Johnson sold more than 1 gram of cocaine to an undercover police officer at Hickory Place and Hill Avenue in Elgin.

The sentence was enhanced because of previous convictions, including felony burglary in 2020 and 1988; cocaine-dealing convictions in 2011, 2001, 1998 and 1989; and felony robbery in 1980, according to a news release from the state's attorney's office.

He must serve at least 50% of his sentence before becoming eligible for parole.