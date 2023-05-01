 

Elgin man gets 17-year sentence on cocaine dealing charge

  • James Johnson

    James Johnson

 
Susan Sarkauskas
 
 
Updated 5/1/2023 12:46 PM

An Elgin man has been sentenced to 17½ years in prison for selling cocaine.

James Johnson, 61, of the 200 block of Dexter Street, accepted the sentence on April 20, according to Kane County court records.

 

He pleaded guilty to one count of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance.

Kane County Assistant State's Attorney Hillary Sadler said in court that on April 7, 2021, Johnson sold more than 1 gram of cocaine to an undercover police officer at Hickory Place and Hill Avenue in Elgin.

The sentence was enhanced because of previous convictions, including felony burglary in 2020 and 1988; cocaine-dealing convictions in 2011, 2001, 1998 and 1989; and felony robbery in 1980, according to a news release from the state's attorney's office.

He must serve at least 50% of his sentence before becoming eligible for parole.

Go to comments: 0 posted
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 