Aurora police seek public's help to find missing 26-year-old

Aurora police are asking the public's help to locate Trevon Lawson, 26, who was last seen the morning of April 17 in Schaumburg.

Lawson is described by police as being 5 feet 10 inches tall and having a medium build.

Lawson, who is from Aurora, is believed to be driving a gold 2003 Nissan sedan with the license plate DV14407, police said Monday night.

Aurora police ask anyone with information on where Lawson may be to call (630) 256-5500.