Aurora police seek public's help to find missing 26-year-old
Updated 5/1/2023 9:36 PM
Aurora police are asking the public's help to locate Trevon Lawson, 26, who was last seen the morning of April 17 in Schaumburg.
Lawson is described by police as being 5 feet 10 inches tall and having a medium build.
Lawson, who is from Aurora, is believed to be driving a gold 2003 Nissan sedan with the license plate DV14407, police said Monday night.
Aurora police ask anyone with information on where Lawson may be to call (630) 256-5500.
