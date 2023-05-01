At least 6 killed, several hurt on I-55 in central Illinois in windstorm crashes

Smoldering wreckage is seen after a crash involving dozens of vehicles shut down a highway Monday in south-central Illinois. Six people died and several others injured in the crash caused by a windstorm. WICS TV via AP

Smoke billows after a crash involving dozens of vehicles shut down a highway Monday in south-central Illinois. Six people died and several others injured in the crash caused by a windstorm. WICS TV via AP

First responders work the scene of a crash involving dozens of cars that shut down Interstate 55 Monday in central Illinois. Illinois State Police say a windstorm led to numerous crashes and multiple fatalities. WICS TV via AP

DIVERNON, Ill. -- A windstorm in south-central Illinois kicked up dangerous clouds of blinding dust off farm fields Monday, causing numerous crashes and killing at least six people on Interstate 55, police said.

The late morning crashes involved 40 to 60 cars and multiple tractor-trailers, two of which caught fire, Illinois State Police Maj. Ryan Starrick said.

At least six people died, he said.

Starrick said more than 30 people were taken to hospitals with injuries after the crashes, which occurred in both the southbound and northbound lanes. The injuries range from minor to life-threatening, and those hurt are 2 to 80 years old, he said.

I-55 was shut down in both directions in Montgomery County, 75 miles north of St. Louis. Burned up truck beds, disjointed tractor trailers and mangled vehicles of every kind were strewn across the highway.

Starrick told reporters that it was a spring version of a "whiteout situation" typically seen in winter snowstorms.

Police said they believe everyone has been transported from the scene, but hundreds of officials were conducting a second search of vehicles Monday afternoon, ABC 7 Chicago reported. Several helicopters responded to the scene.

"The cause of the crashes is due to excessive winds blowing dirt from farm fields across the highway, leading to zero visibility," he said.

Winds at the time were gusting between 35 mph and 45 mph, the National Weather Service said.

"It's very flat, very few trees," meteorologist Chuck Schaffer said. "It's been very dry across this area really for the last three weeks. The farmers are out there tilling their fields and planting. The top layer of soil is quite loose."

Starrick said I-55 would be closed until late morning or early afternoon Tuesday.

The Auburn Travel Center in Divernon was established as a reunification spot for travelers.

Drivers told ABC 7 visibility was almost non-existent once you got inside the cloud, which moved over I-55 without warning. Many didn't have time to brake, slamming into cars and trucks in their path.

Nathan Cormier captured video of the scene. He was able to slow down just in time to avoid being hit by two cars around him.

Cormier said he hopped out of his car and started helping pull other stunned drivers from their cars before emergency responders could even cut through the traffic snarl to start evacuating drivers. He was covered in dust after the effort.

"People just drove into it. Proper procedure would to put your hazards on, pull over, and let the dust cloud go, but people just kept driving into it," Cormier said. "I know the one car in front of me, he rear-ended a truck, and he had cracked ribs, a lot of facial contusions from airbag deployments."

James Auten, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service bureau in downstate Lincoln, said the crashes were the result of "dust storm" that dropped visibility to "zero" along the interstate.

"It was the combination of two things," Auten said. "We have had very strong winds coming from the west and northwest all day with gusts up to 45 mph. It's also planting season in this part of Illinois and there was a freshly planted field west of the interstate, so the wind picked up all that fine dust and swept it across the road."

Auten said radar didn't pick up the dust, but smoke from a fire that started as a result of one of the crashes did show up on satellite images.

Auten said road closures are expected to last into Tuesday and currently extend from the crash site north to the southern part of Sangamon County.

• Daily Herald staff writer Jake Griffin contributed to this report.