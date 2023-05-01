At least 6 killed, 37 hurt on I-55 in central Illinois in windstorm crashes

Smoldering wreckage is seen after a crash involving dozens of vehicles shut down a highway Monday in south-central Illinois. Six people died and several others injured in the crash caused by a windstorm. WICS TV via AP

DIVERNON, Ill. -- A windstorm in south-central Illinois kicked up dangerous clouds of blinding dust off farm fields Monday, causing numerous crashes on Interstate 55 that led to the deaths of at least six people and hurt 37 others.

Illinois State Police said the crashes in Montgomery County, south of Springfield and 75 miles northeast of St. Louis, involved 72 vehicles and occurred on a 2-mile stretch of the interstate, between mile markers 76 and 78.

The first happened in the northbound lanes around marker 76 at 10:55 a.m., and numerous others happened about the same time in the southbound lanes. All the deaths resulted from crashes in the northbound lanes, the state police said.

One of the people killed was identified as 88-year-old Shirley Harper of Franklin, Wisconsin. The Montgomery County coroner's office is working to identify the other five and notify their families, police said.

The 37 others hurt have injuries ranging "from minor to life-threatening," police said, and their ages ranged from 2 to 80.

Illinois State Police Maj. Ryan Starrick said earlier Monday the involved multiple tractor-trailers, two of which caught fire.

I-55 remained shut down in both directions all night. Burned up truck beds, disjointed tractor trailers and mangled vehicles of every kind were strewn across the highway.

Starrick told reporters that it was a spring version of a "whiteout situation" typically seen in winter snowstorms.

"The cause of the crashes is due to excessive winds blowing dirt from farm fields across the highway, leading to zero visibility," he said.

Winds at the time were gusting between 35 and 45 mph, the National Weather Service said.

"It's very flat, very few trees," meteorologist Chuck Schaffer said. "It's been very dry across this area really for the last three weeks. The farmers are out there tilling their fields and planting. The top layer of soil is quite loose."

Starrick had said I-55 would be closed until late morning or early afternoon Tuesday.

Drivers told ABC 7 Chicago visibility was almost nonexistent once inside the cloud of dust that had moved over I-55 without warning. Many didn't have time to brake, slamming into cars and trucks in their path.

Nathan Cormier captured video of the scene. He was able to slow down just in time to avoid being hit by two cars around him.

Cormier said he hopped out of his car and started helping pull other stunned drivers from their cars before emergency responders could cut through the traffic snarl to start evacuating drivers. He was covered in dust after the effort.

"People just drove into it. Proper procedure would to put your hazards on, pull over, and let the dust cloud go, but people just kept driving into it," Cormier said. "I know the one car in front of me, he rear-ended a truck, and he had cracked ribs, a lot of facial contusions from air bag deployments."

James Auten, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service bureau in downstate Lincoln, said the crashes were the result of "dust storm" that dropped visibility to "zero" along the interstate.

"It was the combination of two things," Auten said. "We have had very strong winds coming from the west and northwest all day with gusts up to 45 mph. It's also planting season in this part of Illinois and there was a freshly planted field west of the interstate, so the wind picked up all that fine dust and swept it across the road."

Auten said radar didn't pick up the dust, but smoke from a fire that started as a result of one of the crashes did show up on satellite images.

Auten said road closures extended from the crash site north to the southern part of Sangamon County.

• Daily Herald staff writer Jake Griffin contributed to this report.