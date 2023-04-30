Wheeling trustees to begin new terms
Updated 4/30/2023 5:26 PM
Three Wheeling trustees who were reelected earlier this month will begin their new terms Monday.
Trustees Ray Lang, Dave Vogel and Joe Vito ran unopposed for three seats with 4-year terms in the April 4 election.
They'll recite their oaths of office when the board meets at 6:30 p.m. Monday at village hall, 2 Community Blvd.
The meeting will be livestreamed at youtube.com/@wheelingiltv.
Article Comments
