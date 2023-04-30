 

Wheeling trustees to begin new terms

 
Daily Herald report
Three Wheeling trustees who were reelected earlier this month will begin their new terms Monday.

Trustees Ray Lang, Dave Vogel and Joe Vito ran unopposed for three seats with 4-year terms in the April 4 election.

 

They'll recite their oaths of office when the board meets at 6:30 p.m. Monday at village hall, 2 Community Blvd.

The meeting will be livestreamed at youtube.com/@wheelingiltv.

