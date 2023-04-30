'Several' cats die in Elgin house fire

Three cats were rescued but "several others" died Sunday afternoon in a house fire, the Elgin Fire Department said.

Firefighters responded in about four minutes to a call just after 4 p.m. to the single-family home on the 1100 block of Forest Drive. They found heavy smoke and fire in the rear and attic. Crews were able to extinguish the fire within 20 minutes, the department said.

The resident of the home exited before and was taken to the hospital for evaluation. A condition for the resident was not given.

"Three cats were rescued from the home, (but) several others perished in the fire," the fire department's news release said.

Damage from the fire was extensive and initially estimated to exceed $300,000. The cause of the fire is under investigation.