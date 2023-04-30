District 73 seeks applicants for board vacancy

Hawthorn Elementary District 73 is seeking candidates to fill a vacancy on the school board.

The opening was created with the resignation of Julie Simpson -- who was elected April 4 but has not been sworn in to the office -- for personal reasons. The appointment will be effective June 15 and run through April 2025.

Candidates must be at least 18 and be a resident of Illinois and District 73 for at least one year. Visit www.hawthorn73.org/ for complete requirements and an application, or pick one up at the district office, 841 West End Court, Vernon Hills.

Submit the application with a resume to Jessica Flores, floresj@hawthorn73.org or deliver it in person. The deadline is 4 p.m. Friday, May 12.