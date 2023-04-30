Buffalo Grove firefighters pull injured woman from car after crash

A woman was extricated from a heavily damaged car after it crashed into a streetlight pole early Saturday morning near Buffalo Grove village hall, authorities said.

Firefighters worked for about 10 minutes to pull the woman from the 2012 Kia Rio and then took her to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville with nonlife-threatening injuries.

According to authorities, the car was traveling eastbound on Lake-Cook Road at about 2:30 a.m. when it went off the road and struck the pole just east of Raupp Boulevard.

The eastbound lanes of Lake-Cook Road were closed for approximately three hours after the crash, which remains under investigation by Buffalo Grove police.