Naperville man conscious, communicating after being struck by lightning in Florida

A Naperville man who was struck by lightning Thursday is conscious, talking, and being his usual "goofy, loving and selfless person," according to a statement from his wife.

"When finding out he (Joshua) was struck, his first phrase was 'Wow, that's pretty badass,'" said Tara Wheeker.

The statement was released through Bel Canto Arts, which books performances for Joshua Wheeker, who is an opera singer.

The Wheekers were on a vacation with relatives in Panama City Beach, Florida. Joshua was on a pier when he was hit.

His brother and father performed CPR on him until paramedics arrived.

Tara Wheeker wrote Joshua is struggling with short-term memory issues and is in intense pain.

"His body went through an intense trauma and we are still unsure how it will continue to manifest," she wrote.

A witness told a Florida TV station a storm rolled in and authorities told people to leave the pier. Wheeker and another man were walking off when lightning hit a little bit behind them, Ethan Bryan told WJHG. "They kind of hunkered down, and then, within about five or 10 seconds, the second one hit, and actually struck one of the men, and it was a pretty bad situation," Bryan said.