 

Aurora police seeking missing 13-year-old girl

  • Nevaeh Reyna, 13, has been missing since April 28, Aurora police say.

    Nevaeh Reyna, 13, has been missing since April 28, Aurora police say. Courtesy of Aurora Police Department

 
daily herald report
Updated 4/29/2023 10:11 PM

Aurora police are asking for the public's help searching for a 13-year-old who's been missing since April 25.

They say Nevaeh Reyna was last seen leaving her near-west-side residence that Tuesday afternoon. She is described as 5 feet, 2 inches tall, with red hair and nose piercings.

 

She is said to have been wearing a red sweatshirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police department's Investigations unit at (630) 256-5500 or the non-emergency line, (630) 256-5900.

