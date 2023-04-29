Aurora police seeking missing 13-year-old girl
Updated 4/29/2023 10:11 PM
Aurora police are asking for the public's help searching for a 13-year-old who's been missing since April 25.
They say Nevaeh Reyna was last seen leaving her near-west-side residence that Tuesday afternoon. She is described as 5 feet, 2 inches tall, with red hair and nose piercings.
She is said to have been wearing a red sweatshirt and blue jeans.
Anyone with information is asked to call the police department's Investigations unit at (630) 256-5500 or the non-emergency line, (630) 256-5900.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.