Aurora police seeking missing 13-year-old girl

Nevaeh Reyna, 13, has been missing since April 28, Aurora police say. Courtesy of Aurora Police Department

Aurora police are asking for the public's help searching for a 13-year-old who's been missing since April 25.

They say Nevaeh Reyna was last seen leaving her near-west-side residence that Tuesday afternoon. She is described as 5 feet, 2 inches tall, with red hair and nose piercings.

She is said to have been wearing a red sweatshirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police department's Investigations unit at (630) 256-5500 or the non-emergency line, (630) 256-5900.