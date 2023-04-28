 

Search continues in Kane County for vehicle burglary suspects who fled

 
Updated 4/28/2023 1:23 PM

The search continues for people who fled after burglarizing a vehicle in Campton Township, according to the Kane County Sheriff's Office.

Around 4:53 a.m., deputies responded to the 7N000 block of Nancy Lane. A person reported seeing a burglary, called 911 and confronted the suspects outside the residence.

 

One suspect ran away, and the other drove off in a Chrysler Pacifica minivan.

The minivan was located near Route 47 and Kenmar Drive, south of Elburn; there was a short pursuit, but officers lost sight. The vehicle was found abandoned in the parking lot of the Fisherman's Inn at Route 47 and Main Street Road.

Deputies established a perimeter and used drones and police dogs to hunt for the suspects. The Campton Hills, Sugar Grove, Elburn and Geneva police departments are helping.

