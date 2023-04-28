Report: Noose found on grounds of Naperville middle school

According to multiple media reports, Naperville police are investigating after a noose was found on the grounds of an Indian Prairie Unit District 204 middle school.

Police officials said a faculty member found the noose, but did not say where on the grounds of Scullen Middle School it was located, according to ABC 7 Chicago.

Police said their investigation was in the early stages. District officials have not issued any statements about the incident.

The middle school is located on the south side of the city.