Renovations to close Indian Trails Library branch starting Monday

A renovation project will close the Indian Trails Public Library District's branch facility in Prospect Heights for most of May.

The closure will begin Monday and continue through May 22.

Operating in a small storefront space at 99 E. Palatine Road, the branch library needs a bit of a refresh after a decade of service, district spokeswoman Jen Schmidt said.

"Offerings have expanded, and we needed to reorganize the entire area, top down," she said.

Walls will be patched and painted, electrical and plumbing fixtures will be replaced and new carpet will be installed.

Additionally, craft tables with electrical feeds will replace nonpowered ones.

"Craft programs are extremely popular at the branch," Schmidt said.

Two lounge chairs will be added for patron comfort, and walls designed to display magazines and other materials will be put up, among other improvements.

The renovation is expected to cost $60,000. Some of the work will be done by staffers instead of contractors, Schmidt said.

If branch patrons need to return materials during the closure, they can use the drop box outside the facility.

The main library at 355 Schoenbeck Road in Wheeling will be open during the renovation at the branch. Online materials will remain available to all patrons during the closure, as well.