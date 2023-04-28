Police: Man on probation drove stolen car to probation office. Now he's facing new charges

A Downers Grove man is accused of driving a stolen car to get to a meeting with his probation officer and then leading Villa Park police on a chase that ended when he crashed into a parked car.

Deshun Williams, 25, of the 400 block of Austin Street, was on probation for possession of a stolen motor vehicle, according to a news release from the DuPage County state's attorney's office.

Authorities allege that at 3:21 p.m. Thursday, a Villa Park police officer saw a 2007 Lincoln MKX at Villa Avenue and Roosevelt Road that had been reported stolen Wednesday night in downtown Chicago.

The officer tried to pull the car over. The charges allege Williams instead cut off another vehicle, made an illegal U-turn on Roosevelt and got onto eastbound I-290, driving off at speeds higher than 107 mph.

The officer ended the pursuit, but a Chicago Police Department helicopter tracked the vehicle to Cicero, where it hit a parked car.

Authorities say Williams got out and tried to blend in with a crowd of elementary school students who were being released for the day.

Police determined the vehicle had been stolen from a GrubHub delivery driver around 9:40 p.m. Wednesday on the 200 block of West Monroe Street in Chicago.

Williams is charged with possession of a stolen motor vehicle, aggravated fleeing and eluding a peace officer and driving with a revoked license. DuPage County Judge Mia McPherson set his bail at $250,000, meaning he would need to post $25,000 to be released pretrial on these charges.

DuPage has filed charges 12 times in April against people accused of fleeing police.