 

Palatine celebrates Arbor Day with planting of an American hornbeam tree

      Children from Parkside Preschool help Palatine Mayor Jim Schwantz add mulch to the base of a recently planted American hornbeam tree during the Palatine Park District's Arbor Day celebration Friday at Community Park. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

      Palatine Mayor Jim Schwantz speaks Friday during the Palatine Park District Arbor Day celebration at Community Park. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

      Dozens of people attended the Palatine Park District's Arbor Day celebration Friday at Community Park. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

      Park district mascot Sammy Squirrel greets kids including a group from Parkside Preschool Friday during the Palatine Park District Arbor Day celebration at Community Park. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

 
Updated 4/28/2023 1:52 PM

Children from Parkside Preschool took turns helping Palatine Mayor Jim Schwantz add mulch to the base of a pre-planted American hornbeam tree during an Arbor Day celebration Friday at Community Park.

Dozens of spectators and officials from the village and park district gathered for the celebration on the sunny but somewhat chilly morning.

 

Amy Vito, assistant superintendent of parks, said thousands of ash trees within the village and the park district had been wiped out by the Emerald ash borer, and replacing them and reforesting has been a monumental task.

"So this is just another opportunity for us to plant a tree in (what is) probably an ash tree's place," Vito said. "This is a tree that's native to the area, so we're putting in a tree that's supposed to be in this environment."

In addition, packaged spruce and fir tree saplings were available for those attending the event to take home and plant.

